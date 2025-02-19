Fundraising dog who visited Burnham on 3,000 mile trek shortlisted for Crufts award

A rescue dog who walked 3,000 miles of the English coastline alongside his grieving owner to raise money for a cancer charity has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

Launching the world’s biggest celebration of dogs, Crufts, this week The Kennel Club announced the five hero dogs that will compete in the public vote for the ‘Best Friends’ award, with the winner being announced at Crufts 2025.

Louis, a four-year-old rescue dog, and his owner, Nick Johnson from Wiltshire, walked through Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean last April during their mammoth fundraising walk.

The duo have raised more than £60,000 after embarking on a remarkable journey across more than 3,000 miles of English coastline, in honour of Nick’s late wife, Lisa, who died of ovarian cancer.

“The idea for the walk really came about two days before Lisa passed away,” says Nick.

“She said ‘what are you going to do when I’m gone?’ and I thought about it, and said ‘I’m going to take our dog, and I’m going to walk around our country, to raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer Action and to honour you.’”

The duo braved difficult weather and challenging terrain and walked for over seven months. And together they have amassed more than £60,000 in donations, enough to sponsor a specialist cancer researcher in Lisa’s name.

Supporting Nick every step of the way was rescue dog Louis, who provided energy and companionship throughout their long journey across the country.

“I’m extremely proud of what Louis and I have achieved, for the charity and for ourselves,” adds Nick. “I couldn’t envisage my life without him – I don’t really know who rescued who.”

“We met so many fantastic people along the way and enjoyed many places in England that we had never before visited.”

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for Crufts, which unveiled this year’s five finalists, said: “This award is an opportunity to celebrate our unsung canine heroes – those dogs that quietly go about changing people’s lives in their own unique and special way, those who keep us safe in society and show extraordinary courage, and those best friends who are by our sides through it all.”

“Louis exemplifies why dogs are known as ‘man’s best friend’, and we urge the those across the South West and beyond to vote and show their support for this extraordinary dog and his unwavering loyalty, love and companionship.”

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award celebrates the unique relationships people have with their dogs and the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives and in society.