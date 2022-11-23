A fundraising evening is set to be held in memory of a popular local man who passed away in July aged just 35.

Luke Organ, who ran a successful local patio building and fencing business, was also a well-known family man.

His sister Bev Brown says: “It came as a huge shock to family and friends – Luke was very well known locally and was a fit and healthy person with two children.”

“One moment he was fine and the next he was needing CPR from his partner Bex, brought on by SADS.”

SADS – Sudden arrhythmic death syndrome – is a condition where someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can’t be found.

“Now, we are doing something positive in his memory by holding a fundraising evening to raise the profle and awareness of SADS and the charity,” adds Bev.

A night of music with Simon Sims is being held in his memory at Morganians Rugby Club in Bridgwater this Friday, November 25th from 6.30pm. The event will also include a raffle. Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for children with proceeds to SADS UK. Call 07794597678 for tickets.

The cardiac charity SADS UK aims to save lives, providing information, funding research and medical equipment to prevent premature sudden cardiac death.

SADS UK holds the Annual National Lifesaver Awards to honour people who have saved lives in the community using CPR and the defibrillator. SADS UK highlights the fact that young people and even children can be affected by potentially fatal cardiac conditions.