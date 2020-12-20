A fundraising page has raised thousands of pounds to help a Highbridge family after a sad local death.

Stan Worgan, 49, had struggled with his mental health for many years and sadly lost his battle earlier this month.

A fundraising page has been set up to help towards Stan’s funeral and make life a little easier for his immediate family, Lynne, Sophie and Alfie.

Scores of local tributes from friends and colleagues across the Burnham and Highbridge area have been paid to Stan, who worked at Yeo Valley for 14 years.

“Life just got too much for him, leaving behind a devastated family — we are so grateful for all the warm messages of support and sympathy at this time,” says his widow, Lynne.

The fundraising page is available here.

If you are affected by this news item, you can contact the Samaritans (116 123) which operate a 24-hour service.