Fundraising runner tackling 200 marathons passes through Burnham-On-Sea

A fundraising runner aiming to complete 200 marathons in 200 days passed through Burnham-On-Sea on her way to Weston on Tuesday (December 9th).

Financial journalist Megan Boxall, 33, is running a marathon every day for nearly seven months around the coast of Britain to raise funds and awareness for the Samaritans. Her 5,240-mile journey began in Suffolk in October and is due to finish in May 2026.

If successful, Megan will become the fastest woman to run the British coastline, beating the current record of 298 days set by Lindsey ‘Linzi’ Bell.

Megan, who has spoken openly about her own struggles with mental health, says running has given her hope. “When I was at my lowest, the Samaritans helped me keep going. Their volunteers were there for me when the pain in my brain was so intense I couldn’t pick myself up off the floor,” she said.

She hopes her challenge will encourage others to seek support and raise vital funds for the charity, which answers a call every 10 seconds.

Megan’s inspiration to take on the coastline came from her uncle, Tom Isaacs, who walked the route after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 33. Joining her for some of the miles is her dog, Shadow, with support from sponsors Pit Pat to track their runs together.

Alongside her fundraising, Megan plans to interview local businesses during her journey to highlight the importance of coastal communities to the UK economy.

So far she has raised £10,000 of her £50,000 target. She is seeking further partners to help with accommodation and sponsorship. Donations can be made via JustGiving or at meganboxall.com.