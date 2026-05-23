Fundraising weekend underway at Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub

A fundraising weekend is underway at Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub, with supporters turning out across the Bank Holiday to raise money for In Charley’s Memory and Hillview Carnival Club.

The event began on Saturday (May 23rd) with a well‑supported ‘triathlon’ challenge involving skittles, pools and darts, as locals gathered to support the event and boost donations for the two causes.

The fundraising continues today (Sunday) with a full programme of activities planned throughout the afternoon and evening.

The pub’s landlady, Sophie Long, will bravely take part in a soak‑the‑landlady challenge at 4pm, with plenty of supporters expected to get involved. Earlier in the day, a carvery will be served from 12–4pm, followed by a BBQ running from 5–8pm and karaoke from 7pm.

The fun extends into Bank Holiday Monday, when the pub will host bingo from 1–4pm, along with a meat raffle supported by Brent House Farm Shop.

Organisers say they are delighted to see the community coming together for a weekend of entertainment and fundraising in support of two deserving local groups.