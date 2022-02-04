A fundraising wine tasting evening is set to be held to raise funds for Brent Knoll’s community shop this month.

The event on Friday 18th February will be held at the Parish Hall.

Tickets, costing £12.50, are available from the shop with limited numbers on sale. Each person receives four glasses of wine and nibbles.

Doors and bar open at 7pm with the wine presentation from 7.30pm.

Those attending will be seated in tables of ten, so you can buy a table or individual tickets.

There will also be a bar selling beers and ciders.