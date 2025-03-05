Funeral cortege through Highbridge and Burnham will mark sad passing of resident Terry Rickard

A funeral cortege will be held through Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea to mark the sad passing of well-known, community-spirited Highbridge resident Terry Rickard who died last month.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that tributes have been paid to Terry, 77, who was well known across Burnham and Highbridge for helping many community groups over several decades.

His funeral will be held on Saturday 29th March at 12 noon at Sedgemoor Crematorium after the cortege.

His family say: “There will be a cortege leaving from Burnham Waste yard at approximately 10.45am to 11am, through Watchfield, Burnham Moor Lane to Terry’s house at Edithmead then into Burnham via Queens Drive, Love Lane, along Seaview Road, The Esplanade, Marine Drive and stopping at Burnham Fire Station, where we will then proceed to the Crematorium.”

“Due to us bringing our lorries, which we are hoping to park roadside on the A38 at the Crematorium to enable us to keep the carpark clear for smaller vehicles.”

“We would appreciate if anyone attending could park considerately as we are trying to cause as least disruption as possible also there will be on-call emergency vehicles in attendance that may need to leave before the service ends.”