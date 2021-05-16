Funnel clouds were captured forming in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (May 16th) when heavy showers swept through Somerset.

Reader Darren Cornish shot the photo above of a funnel cloud forming out of the stormy skies.

And Andy Popham captured the video below over the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.

A funnel cloud is a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets, associated with a rotating column of wind and extending from the base of a cloud but not reaching the ground or a water surface. Funnel clouds form most frequently in association with thunderstorms.

The swirling clouds are the precursors to small tornadoes if they develop and hit the ground, which these didn’t.

The Burnham-On-Sea area has seen a mixture of heavy showers and sunshine over the weekend.