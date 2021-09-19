Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has given a gift of free plants and compost to Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club to help it brighten up the town’s War Memorial gardens.

The centre’s gift has been presented to Mary Hardiman of Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions Club Lions Club this week, as pictured here.

A Lions spokesman says: “Not just raising money for good causes, Burnham Lions also enjoy taking an active part in assisting in helping the town and its environment in practical ways.”

”The club has been tending to the garden for several years now, making sure it remains in a tidy state all year round and especially for the remembrance day ceremonies in November.”