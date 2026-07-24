Garden sale at Highbridge’s St John’s Church today will boost funds amid rising costs

St John’s Church in Highbridge is welcoming visitors onto its lawns this morning (Saturday, July 25th) when volunteers hold a garden sale to help raise much‑needed funds for the busy parish.

The event runs from 10am until midday, offering plants, bric‑a‑brac, clothes, toys and refreshments, with the church hoping the community would once again rally round during a challenging financial year.

The church, which relies almost entirely on voluntary giving and donations, faces a significant rise in its Parish Share payment to the Bath and Wells Diocese. A spokesperson said the figure for 2026 stands at £30,862, adding that the Parochial Church Council has “boldly and faithfully” committed to paying £24,576 — a 10% increase on last year — as part of a wider financial action plan. The aim is to make similar steps over 2027 and 2028, with the Diocese encouraging parishes to reach full payment within the next three to four years.

Running costs continue to place pressure on the church’s budget. It will cost £815 a week to operate the church and hall in 2026, but current income sits at £650 a week, leaving a shortfall of £165. The spokesperson said the team is acutely aware of the financial strain many local families are under, noting that Highbridge is ranked 662 on the Church of England’s Multiple Deprivation Index of Parishes, where 1 is the most deprived and 12,154 the least.

Despite the difficulties, recent fundraising has brought moments of real encouragement. The church’s Music Marathon attracted strong support and warm feedback from residents, raising just over £1,000. “We were very grateful for the fantastic support,” the spokesperson added.

Today’s garden sale is one of several planned over the summer, with stalls set up on the lawn and path area outside the church. Tea, coffee and cake were served, giving visitors a chance to enjoy the garden in the sunshine while browsing for bargains. The next sale will take place on August 1st as the church continues its efforts to close the funding gap and support its work in the community.