Garden waste subscribers in Burnham and Highbridge asked to check for changes to collection days

Garden Waste subscribers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being advised to check for updates to their collection schedules as Somerset Council announces changes affecting thousands of households.

The council, working with its waste contractor SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, has confirmed that around 53,000 subscribers across the county will see changes to their garden waste collection arrangements starting from the week beginning Monday 24th November.

The adjustments come in response to a significant rise in subscriptions over the past five years, which has pushed existing collection routes beyond their capacity.

While not all subscribers will be affected, some may see a change in the day or week their waste is collected. Collections will remain fortnightly, but some residents may also receive a one-off interim collection on Saturday 22nd November to prevent an extended gap between services.

Subscribers will be notified directly via email or letter, depending on the contact details provided when signing up for the service. Online calendars will also be updated from 24th November and can be checked at www.somerset.gov.uk/collection-days.

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Executive Member for Transport and Waste Services, said: “Due to the significant growth in our Garden Waste subscription service, we need to adjust some collection schedules to maintain efficient and sustainable operations. We appreciate residents’ understanding and encourage all subscribers to check their updated collection days online or via the notifications provided.”

Further information about the changes can be found at www.somerset.gov.uk/garden-waste-collections.