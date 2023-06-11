Green-fingered residents in Burnham-On-Sea headed to a community seed swap in the town on Sunday (June 11th).

The unique event was organised by the Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Group and held at the signal box in Burnham’s Old Station Approach.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, said: “The Town Council Climate and Ecology Growing Group held a very successful Seed/ Plant Swap and Share at the old Signal Box. Many people attended, with some bringing plants and seeds and others just benefiting from our growers’ donations.”

“One young person was so excited that she was able to collect some new plants to grow in her garden. Others said what a good idea it was to share our produce within the community. There was a lot of support and a request for us to repeat the event in the autumn.”

“Mandy from Somerset Wildlife Trust was able to give advice and encourage people to grow things for themselves and of course the wildlife! We will certainly be repeating the event in the near future.”

“Thanks must go to all those who supported the event, especially our wonderful Growing Group members who stood in the weather! A special thank you also to Annie from Westcroft Farm Shop who contributed so much towards our stall.”

“We must also thank the ladies from the Women’s shed who had made some really amusing garden signs. They were very popular! We hope this will become a regular event.”