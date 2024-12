A busy Burnham-On-Sea road is closed for repairs this week following a gas leak.

Berrow Road is shut with diversions in operation while Wales & West Utilities Ltd carries out the unscheduled work.

Somerset Council has issued an emergency road closure permit for the work to go ahead at the junction of Berrow Road and Trinity Rise.

The closure started on Friday December 27th. The work is expected to last 2-3 days.

Wales & West Utilities says questions can be directed to it on 0800 912 2999.