Beachgoers enjoyed displays of kite flying on Berrow beach at the weekend – but the second day of flying was scaled back to a lack of wind.

Brisk onshore winds and sunshine brought near ideal conditions for the kiters at Berrow on Saturday, pictured here.

Over 30 kiters flew a range of incredible flying shapes.

The event replaced Burnham’s kite festival which had originally been scheduled to take place in Burnham-On-Sea on the two days.

However, organisers said the increased costs of insuring the event during the pandemic and putting in place extra safety measures meant it was scaled back to just ‘fly days’ on Berrow beach instead.

Sunday’s kite flying took place further along the beach towards Brean, but the calm conditions meant there was not enough wind for many of the kites to be flown.

“It was a successful weekend despite the lack of wind on Sunday – we had kiters join us from across the country, which provided quite a spectacle,” said organiser Gaynor Brown.

“We hope to be back next year for our tenth beach kite festival.”