General Election: Count underway in Bridgwater constituency

Counting is underway after voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area headed to polling stations for the General Election on Thursday (4th July).

The result for the new Bridgwater constituency is expected to be announced early this morning.

Seven candidates are standing in the new Bridgwater constituency, which also includes Burnham-On-Sea.

They are Pelé Barnes (Independent), Claire Sully (Liberal Democrats), Ashley Fox (Conservatives), William Fagg (Reform), Leigh Redman (Labour), Charles Graham (Green Party) and Gregory Tanner (Workers Party).

Exit Polls have indicated it is a tight race between Ashley Fox and Leigh Redman while Tessa Munt could be set to regain the Wells constituency from the Conservatives.

Results to follow.