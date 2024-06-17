General Election voters advised: You need your photo ID to vote on 4th July

Time to apply for free voter ID ahead of the general election on 4th July is running out. The deadline is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June.

For the first time at a general election, voters will need to show photo ID to receive their ballot paper in polling stations.

Those without an accepted type of ID can apply online for a Voter Authority Certificate, at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by applying for and submitting a paper form to Electoral Services at Somerset Council.

Applicants must be registered to vote and will need to provide their date of birth, National Insurance number and a photograph.

Those who have an accepted form of ID already do not need to apply. Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Duncan Sharkey, Acting Returning Officer for Somerset Council’s seven constituencies, said: “As the deadline to apply for free ID fast approaches, it is important that Somerset residents make sure they’re election ready. If you need any help with applying for free ID or want to request an application form, you can contact the electoral services team on 0300 123 2224 or email elections@somerset.gov.uk.”

oters also have the option to vote by post or proxy. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm Wednesday 19 June, and the deadline for a proxy vote is 5pm Wednesday 26 June.

For information on elections in their area, how to register to vote or how to apply by post or by proxy, voters can visit General Election 2024 (somerset.gov.uk).