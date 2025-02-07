Burnham-On-Sea gift shop set to close as the business moves online

A popular gift shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to move online and close its physical premises, its owner has announced this week.

Frankie Urch will be closing the Crafty Comforts gift shop in Burnham High Street to spend more time with her family.

“After nearly eight wonderful years, the time has come to make the decision to close the doors of my beloved shop,” she says.

“This decision comes with a heavy heart, as the shop has been my rock, a place where I’ve poured my heart and soul into.”

“As I prepare to close this chapter, I reflect on the journey, which has truly been a rollercoaster ride filled with joy, challenges, and unforgettable memories.”

“Now, it’s time to embrace life a little more fully. I look forward to spending quality time with my friends, family, and loved ones, exploring more of this beautiful country and the world beyond.”

“While the physical shop may be closing soon, my creative journey continues. I’ll be focusing on creating printed and personalized products online, available on Etsy, our own website and at various shows.”

She adds: “Thank you for your incredible support over the years. I am grateful for each and every one of you, and I can’t wait to share this new adventure with you. Here’s to new beginnings and making new memories.”

“Keep your eyes peeled for a closing down date and sale offers in the run up to closing the doors.”