A new gift shop selling a wide range of crafts and presents has opened in Burnham-On-Sea High Street.

Carrie-Anne Davies and her partner Allan Holmes have opened the new shop at the southern end of Burnham’s High Street.

“It’s a great shop for browsing and getting ideas from £1 upwards – we sell pocket money gifts,” Carrie-Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are selling a great range of affordable gifts, from hand crafted items to shabby chic items, soaps and more.”

The couple plan to keep their other shop at 45 Victoria Street, opposite Burnham’s Ritz Cinema, open until the end of the year when the lease expires and then focus their attention on the new High Street premises.

They previously ran a gift shop called Inspirations in Burnham High Street until 2016 in the premises next door, which is now occupied by Lowe’s Barbers.

“Being in the High Street gives us a busier location with higher footfall – we’ve noticed the difference already.”