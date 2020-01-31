Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of their favourite drinks during a 17-day gin festival to be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s The Reeds Arms pub.

The seafront pub will be serving up to 14 gins from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Italy during its gin festival from Friday February 14th to Sunday March 1st inclusive.

There will be flavoured gins, gin-based liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic. The flavours include ginger and cinnamon, fresh strawberry, grapefruit, rhubarb, marmalade, watermelon, berries and orange blossom.

Among the UK gin festival tipples are; Aber Falls Gingerbread Gin Liqueur, Didsbury Gin Strawberry and Sicillian Lemon, Slingsby Marmalade Gin, Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin and Hawthorn’s London Dry Gin. The overseas gins are; Malfy Gin Rosa (Italy) and Mor Irish Gin (Republic of Ireland).

And for customers who wish to enjoy a drink without alcohol, the pub is serving Caleño Juniper and Inca Berry.

The pub will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including three flavoured tonics, Valencian Orange, elderflower and pink grapefruit. The gins are also being paired with a range of drinks, including apple juice, bitter lemon, fizzy rhubarb, ginger ale and lemonade.

Reeds Arms manager Oliver Haskins said: “We have sourced an excellent range of gins, a number of which have not previously been available in the pub.”

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy the different gins which each have their own unique appeal.”

The gins will range in price from £2.80 to £3.30 (single measure) and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available in the pub. In addition the pub will also offer its regular range of gins.