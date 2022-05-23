Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club is set to hold a special open day on Sunday May 29th when local people will be welcome to head along and try out the game.

The club, based in St Andrew’s Road, will hold the event from 11am-4pm and will be offering free taster sesssions for newcomers and fun target games.

Pete Challacombe, captain, says: “We look forward to welcoming people along to our open day this Sunday raise awareness of the club and game, and seek new members.”

“We will also be supporting BARB Search & Rescue during the day with fundraising activities including a tombola, stalls, plus refreshments and more.”

“Come along and try out the game – all abilities are welcome to give it a try – and get involved at this friendly club.”

The club has been running since 1906 and currently has around 100 members.