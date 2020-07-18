Glastonbury Festival boss Michael Eavis was spotted enjoying a walk along Burnham-On-Sea seafront last night (Saturday, July 18th).

Mr Eavis chatted to passers-by on the North Esplanade during a beach walk with his wife.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I love Burnham – we always enjoy our walks here. I’ve just had a wonderful stroll along the beach to the lighthouse.”

The world’s biggest outdoor music festival would have taken place at Glastonbury last month, but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are really hoping that we can put on the festival next year. I think I’ll be bankrupt if we can’t!” Michael quipped.

In 2013, Mr Eavis told a national newspaper interview that Burnham is his favourite place in Somerset, as reported here. He praised the town for being “laid back and unspoilt.