“We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden shared his “disappointment” at the lack of a Glastonbury 2021.

“This regrettable but understandable decision is recognition that public health comes first” he posted, “and that right now, getting 200k fans together in just a few months looks very difficult to make safe”.

He added: “We continue to help the arts on recovery, including looking at problems around getting insurance. I’m Glastonbury will be back bigger and better next year.”

Last month, organiser Emily Eavis said she hoped this year’s festival could go ahead, despite the “huge uncertainty” surrounding live music in the pandemic.