Goose and ten chickens stolen in West Huntspill, say Police

A goose and 10 chickens have been stolen along with tools in West Huntspill, prompting an appeal for information this week from Burnham-On-Sea Police.

The public’s help is being sought to gather information or CCTV footage after the incident, which also saw electric fencing and tools taken over two days.

Police say that on September 11th, a goose and an electric fencing unit were stolen from Swell Close, and other animals were frightened.

Then on September 12th, ten chickens were stolen from an address on Main Road in the village, along with metal, electric fencing and tools.

A Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing spokesperson confirms: “A goose and (Bump) electric fencing unit was stolen overnight on the 11th from a location in Swell Close, West Huntspill.”

“The offender/s entered the site and also threw food supplies around, scaring other animals.”

“If you have any information or CCTV images, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 5224240831 stating NHW, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

“Also, a shed was entered, without force, in Main Road, West Huntspill, between 9pm on the 12th and 7am on the 13th.”

“Metal and electric fencing was stolen, together with 10 chickens and various tools.”

“With any information, CCTV images, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference number: 5224241668 stating NHW, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”