The Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council has paid tribute to The Queen, saying “Grace, wisdom and dignity have been her lifetime watchwords.”

Cllr Alan Bradford said last night he was “overwhelmingly saddened” by the news of the death.

Sedgemoor District Council lowered the Union Flag to half-mast at its offices in Bridgwater as a mark of respect plus at Apex Park in Highbridge and at Burnham’s Marine Cove.

Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Alan Bradford, said: “I speak on behalf of the whole council and residents of the district when I express how overwhelmingly saddened I am to hear of the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth ll.”

“Grace, wisdom and dignity have been her lifetime watchwords. We have so much to thank her for over the 70 years; during which Her Majesty led with such loyalty.”

“On behalf of Sedgemoor District Council, I send our personal and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family; who today are coming to terms with the loss of a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.”