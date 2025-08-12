Grant funding offered to support Somerset projects that reduce or reuse waste

Funding is available for innovative community projects in Somerset which are tackling waste.

The second year of the Waste Not Somerset fund is now open for applications.

The fund, which is provided by Somerset Council and its waste collections contractor SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, will be awarded to community groups in Somerset.

Local community groups and organisations in Somerset are being invited to apply for a new round of grants aimed at reducing or reusing waste. The fund is dedicated to driving positive change by supporting projects that prevent waste and encourage resourcefulness across the county.

The partnership is inviting projects that will help decrease the amount of waste sent to disposal, making a significant environmental impact at the local level.

Grants ranging from £5,000 to £10,000 are available to support:

New projects or initiatives focused on waste reduction and reuse

Expanding or scaling up successful existing work

Replicating proven initiatives in new areas of Somerset

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Executive Member for Transport and Waste Services said: “We look forward to hearing from our communities. We welcome applications from organisations and groups looking to make a difference through innovative approaches.”

Projects must clearly demonstrate how they will reduce waste generation and promote sustainable practices in their communities.

The fund is managed by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) on the partnership’s behalf. More information and detailed application guidelines for the Waste Not Somerset Fund can be found via the SCF website: Waste Not Somerset Fund – Somerset Community Foundation