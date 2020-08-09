Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups can now apply for grant funding from the Town Council.

The application window has opened for local charities and organisations seeking funding. The deadline is 4th September 2020.

“It has been a challenging year and we know that the work of many community groups will have been affected by COVID-19,” says a Town Council spokesperson.

“The council is pleased to be able to provide grants to our community and wants to support local groups wherever it can.”

“The money granted can be used to support the cost of a capital project, such as purchasing equipment or works to buildings; it can be put towards general running costs; or it can be used to deliver a community event.”

The application form and policy guidelines are available on the town council’s website at: https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/finances/grants

Alternatively, you can contact the council’s finance officer, Sally Jones, who can support with the applications process.

You can also contact Sally by phone on 01278 788088 or by email at accounts@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.