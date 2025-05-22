13.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge best front gardens contest opens for entries
News

Burnham and Highbridge best front gardens contest opens for entries

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Residents and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to enter the town’s annual Burnham In Bloom flower competition.

This year’s Burnham In Bloom competition has sixteen categories for locals to enter, ranging from best front garden to best decorated shop window.

Entry forms are available online here and can be submitted until June 30th.

The entries will help to add summer colour to the town ahead of judging in July.

Organiser Dave Perrett says he hopes residents will step up their efforts with private displays ahead of judging later in the summer.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays during the summer season for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

“Anyone can enter, free of charge – whether you have a large or small garden.”

Judging will take place in July, with trophies and certificates to be presented later in the autumn.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church to open bell tower to visitors tomorrow
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge Repair Cafe to hold tech amnesty and recycling stand at food festival

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
13.3 ° C
13.9 °
12 °
74 %
3.1kmh
55 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com