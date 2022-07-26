Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove Gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park have this week been awarded new Green Flag Awards by Keep Britain Tidy.

The two popular green spaces have been recognised for being “well-managed, high quality green spaces” by the annual awards scheme.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages both areas, says it is “extremely proud” by the news.

A council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Now, more than ever, people are seeing the benefit of parks and green spaces which is why Sedgemoor District Council is delighted to have been awarded two Green Flags for Aped Park and Marine Cove Gardens in Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge.”

“Added to that, SDC have also donated bedding plants to the Friends of Marine Cove who have planted them up, adding colour and a warm welcome to visitors and residents.”

The Green Flag Award is run by Keep Britain Tidy and has been going since 1997; recognising and rewarding well-managed, high quality green spaces that have excellent visitor facilities.

Once an area of clay digging and covering some 42 acres, Apex Leisure and Wildlife Park includes a large children’s play area, woodland walk, lake, outdoor gym and skate park.

Marine Cove, originally part of the Old Vicarage estate, was first opened as formal public Gardens in 1927.