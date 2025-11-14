Green Wedmore honoured with King’s Award for Voluntary Service

A dedicated group of volunteers in Wedmore near Burnham-On-Sea has been recognised with the UK’s highest honour for voluntary organisations.

Green Wedmore has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2025 — an accolade equivalent to an MBE.

The group, which has been active since 2006, promotes sustainable living and environmental awareness across the community. Their work spans a wide range of initiatives, including repair cafés, freecycle events, solar installations on homes and community buildings, woodland creation, and the popular Wilder Wedmore Nature Festival.

Green Wedmore is one of 232 organisations across the UK to receive the prestigious award this year. Representatives will be presented with a crystal and certificate by the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mohammed Saddiq, in the coming months. Two volunteers will also attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2026.

Chair of Green Wedmore, Steve Mewes, said: “For all the dozens of people that have helped Green Wedmore over the years — put up signs, helped on a stall, updated a website, enjoyed a woodland work party, organised a Repair Café or planted a tree — this award is for you. In the Climate and Nature Emergency we are in, helping to build a community will be essential. Thank you.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was established in 2002 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and continues under His Majesty The King. This year’s recipients include a diverse range of groups, from dog walkers improving their local area in Kincardineshire to volunteers preserving railway heritage in Belfast.

Green Wedmore’s full list of achievements includes over 40 Free Cycle Days, the Solar Challenge 1000 with 115 PV installations, the creation of Wedmore Village Farm, and the distribution of 1,000 oak trees. Their efforts have generated over £600,000 in community funds through renewable energy projects and supported countless local initiatives.

MP Tessa Munt says: “Huge congratulations to everyone at Green Wedmore on this fantastic achievement. The group has worked tirelessly to help and inspire our community to live more sustainably and protect the natural world.”

“From Freecycle initiatives to Repair Cafes, their ‘Is It Local?’ recipe book and the community solar scheme, their creativity has inspired, encouraged and motivated many people in our area and beyond.”

“They’ve celebrated life and nature through events like the Wilder Wedmore Nature Festival, which I’ve thoroughly enjoyed. Well done to everyone involved over almost 20 years, and I wish Green Wedmore every success for its next 20 years.”

More information about Green Wedmore and their ongoing work can be found at www.greenwedmore.co.uk.