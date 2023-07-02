Bakery chain Greggs has confirmed it will be launching a new outlet next to the planned McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Highbridge.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported last month that McDonald’s had won planning permission for its new restaurant at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road near the former speedway track.

The plans, pictured below, include a new Greggs bakery drive-thru outlet.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for Greggs told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We do plan to open a new outlet there in 2024. No additional details are yet available.”

It is shown on the plans as being sited to the north of the planned new Highbridge McDonald’s drive-thru, as pictured here.

It comes after a McDonald’s spokesperson told us of its plans: “McDonald’s is pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge.”

“The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald’s restaurant creating around 120 jobs.”