Wed Nov 27, 2024
News

Greggs to open new Highbridge drive-thru outlet in new year

Construction work to build a new Greggs drive-thru in Highbridge next to the town’s McDonald’s has finished and the store is scheduled to open in the new year.

Greggs is scheduled to open in January or February. 

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for the new outlets at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

The plans, pictured, show a new Greggs drive-thru and restaurant with parking spaces for 24 vehicles.

It is located the north of the new McDonald’s store which opened in September.

