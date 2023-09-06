A group of 16 photographers enjoyed a walk on Brean Down to capture the colourful summer sights and landscape.

People of all ages from local towns explored the picturesque scenery and the historic Brean Down Fort, with views across to the Quantock Hills and beyond.

Visit Brean, dedicated to promoting the beauty and attractions of Brean to holidaymakers and day visitors, joined forces with Quantock Landscape Partnership Scheme (QLPS), a National Heritage Lottery Funded initiative working on the Quantocks, to showcase Brean’s nature and history.

The photo walk covered a scenic route of just over three miles. With a focus on health and wellbeing, the event encouraged participants to connect with nature and view the area through their camera lenses.

They were able to take in attractions such as the Quantock Hills, Glastonbury Tor, the old Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare and Steep and Flat Holm islands.

Alison Ricketts, who was on the walk, said, “It was so lovely to join the photo walk at Brean. It really is a hidden treasure on the Somerset Coast, and it was lovely to rediscover its beauty. The views from Brean Fort were spectacular and I’ll definitely be back.”

Following the walk, everyone gathered at a local café for ice creams and refreshments to share their experiences of the morning.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Quantock Landscape Partnership Scheme for this photo walk,” said a spokesperson.

“Brean has so much to offer, and this event allowed us to share its beauty and heritage with a wider audience. We look forward to continuing our efforts to promote this beautiful and family-friendly destination.”