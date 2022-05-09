A group of 20 cyclists have pedalled into Burnham-On-Sea this week during a 300-mile fundraising ride across the region.

The group, who are Somerset Freemasons, are part of Somerset Masonic Cycle Association and intend to raise thousands of pounds for three charities as part of their four-day feat.

Group chairman Steve Collings says: “We are cycling between the 20 Masonic lodges across Somerset, a distance of 300 miles, to raise funds for three great causes – Designability, On Your Bike, and Life Cycle UK.”

They were met in Burnham on Monday (May 9th) by the team at Burnham Freemasons, pictured here, who presented them with a welcome refreshment break and a cheque for £500. They are cycling between Minehead and Bath.