A group of Burnham-On-Sea residents has begun a search to try and find an area of local land to use as allotments.

“We are a small group of residents who have been working with Burnham Without Parish council to establish allotments,” explains local resident Karen Downward.

“The Marconi Estate, along with all the houses in the development on Frank Foley Drive between Tesco and the big Pepperall roundabout, where Pepperall becomes Frank Foley, fall into the Parish Council of Burnham Without, along with a number of other villages.”

"The Marconi estate has a lot of houses and flats with either very small, or no gardens at all.

“Unfortunately, the council do not have land that can be allocated but they are very willing to assist in the setting up of allotments for our community.”

“Ideally, we are looking for two acres of land to rent, but if someone has less than this, we would be happy to look at it.”

“The land needs to be zoned as agricultural or for recreational use – it cannot be zoned for industrial or housing.”

“We are looking for land as close to the Marconi Estate area as possible as not all residents have cars.”

She adds: “Allotment Gardening is a really great community spirited activity. Households can grow their own food and teach others/children.”

“Connecting with nature and being out in the open are great for mental and physical health, and the social interaction of growing your own fruit and veg with other like minded individuals brings the community closer together in a shared interest.”

If anyone is able to assist or would like more information on this initiative, they are welcome to contact Karen via burnhamwithoutallotments@gmail.com