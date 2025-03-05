2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Mar 05, 2025
News
News

Group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea car park after threat of council action

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of travellers has left a Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park after a three-day stay prompted the legal steps by Somerset Council to move them.

Over a dozen vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park at the back of B&M’s store on Saturday (March 1st) and they left on Tuesday (March 4th) at 2.30pm after a three day stay.

Burnham-On-Sea Police carried out welfare checks and a Somerset Council spokesperson said it has started steps to formally move them on.

A clean-up operation was underway last night to remove several sackfuls of rubbish in the car park.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has held several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police over the last few months to outline the steps being taken to address the issue. Recent visits have seen groups of travellers moved within a couple of days.

