Group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea seafront after threat of council action

A group of travellers who pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront lawns near the town’s Sailing Club have left.

The group of three caravans, three towing vehicles and a motorhome were occupying the grassed area on the South Esplanade after arriving on Friday (May 16th) and have since left .

The land is owned by Somerset Council. A spokesperson said it had followed its usual process to formally move them on.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has held several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police during the last few months to outline the steps being taken to address the issue of travellers.

A group of travellers was moved on after three days from Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park at the back of B&M’s store in March, as reported here.