HomeNewsGroup of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park
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Group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A group of travellers who were pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park left on Wednesday evening (June 10th).

The group of over a dozen caravans and towing vehicles arrived on Tuesday evening (June 9th) in the parking area at the back of the B&M store and in the main Pier Street car park.

After Somerset Council began legal steps to move them, the group left on Wednesday evening.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson had confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group was also located behind the B&M store last month for several days and was then moved on by the council. It comes as the council is working on proposals for new height barriers to be introduced in the car park to restrict access.

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