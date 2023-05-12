A large group of travellers pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields on Friday evening (May 12th).

The group of around a dozen caravans and vehicles gained access to the Cassis Close playing fields around 6pm where several planned football games were due to be played today (Saturday).

Police were called and visited the group as they started their normal process of performing checks ahead of moving them on.

Somerset Council, which owns the fields, is also set to start its legal processes to clear the fields.

Upgraded safety measures were introduced earlier this year to try and deter travellers from gaining access to the fields. It comes after many visits to the site over the years.