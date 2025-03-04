3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Mar 04, 2025
News

Legal action begins to move group of travellers from Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Legal proceedings have been started by Somerset Council to move a group of travellers who have set up in a Burnham-On-Sea car park this week.

Over a dozen vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park at the back of B&M’s store over the weekend and were still in place last night (Monday, March 3rd), as pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea Police have carried out welfare checks and a Somerset Council spokesperson said it has begun steps to formally move them on.

It is one of several encampments to have visited Burnham over the past year.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council held several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police over the winter to outline the steps being taken to address the issue. Recent visits have seen the groups moved on within a couple of days.

Burnham Chamber of Trade wrote to the council on Monday to request alternative parking facilities for coaches as several spaces have been blocked by the travellers.

