Group of travellers pitches up in car park in Burnham-On-Sea

A new group of travellers have this week pitched up in a busy car park in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The group of four caravans with towing vehicles arrived on Wednesday September 3rd in the coach parking area in the Pier Street parking area at the back of Burnham’s B&M store.

The land is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

The council has started its steps of moving them on.

It comes after a group of 10 caravans and towing vehicles left the same car park on August 7th after being sited there at the back of the B&M store since July 28th, as reported here.