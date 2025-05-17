Group of travellers pitches up on seafront lawns in Burnham-On-Sea

A group of travellers has pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront lawns near the town’s Sailing Club.

The group of three caravans, three towing vehicles and a motorhome are occupying the grassed area on the South Esplanade after arriving on Friday (May 16th).

The land is owned by Somerset Council, who were informed by the Sailing Club of the arrival.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council confirmed the council is aware and that action will be underway this week to move them on.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has held several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police over the last few months to outline the steps being taken to address the issue of travellers.

A group of travellers was moved on after three days from Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park at the back of B&M’s store in March, as reported here.