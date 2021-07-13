A group dog walk is set to be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Wednesday 28th July to mark the nationwide Love Parks Week.

Sedgemoor’s Parks team have organised the group dog walk starting at 10am in the dog agility area in Apex Park.

The free walk will lead around the park, up the coast path to The Esplanade, down Marine Drive, and back to the park.

All dogs must be on a lead and sociable and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Love Parks Week is a national initiative by Keep Britain Tidy that runs from 23rd July until 1st August.

A spokesman says: “Our annual Love Parks Week provides a moment to send a rallying cry; to Love, Respect, and Protect our parks throughout the summer of 2021 and beyond.”