Groups in the Burnham-On-Sea area have received a £4,000 boost thanks to the town’s Rotary Club.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club held its annual presentation night on Saturday 11th June at Berrow Village Hall.

President Chris Ashton presented cheques to King Alfred Concert Band, BiARS, Brent Knoll School, Riverbed House, St Andrew’s School, King Alfred School Academy, Burnham Cubs, West Huntspill Railway, Burnham on Sea Army Cadets, Burnham Retail Group, Burnham Inner Wheel, and Axbridge District Rotary Club.

A total of £4,000 was handed out and a further £400 was raised for local good causes from the raffle on the night.

The Rotary Young Chef district finalists, Poppy and Robert, and RYLA (Rotary Young Leader Award) candidate Megan were also recognised for their success during the evening.

“A great night was had with entertainment provided by the King Alfred Concert Band who have been supported this year by Burnham Rotary Club,” said Rotary President Chris Ashton.