Community groups in the Burnham-On-Sea area have received a £7,000 boost thanks to the town’s Rotary Club.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club held its annual presentation night on Saturday (10th June) at Berrow Village Hall where representatives from the groups gathered to receive cheques towards their work.

Rotary Club President David Stickles presented cheques to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, BARB Search & Rescue, King Alfred Concert Band, St Joseph’s School, YMCA Homeless Housing, Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Burnham and Highbridge Army Cadets, Somewhere House Somerset, plus cancer survivor Pete Brady for a cancer support service.

King Alfred School Academy’s Principal Dan Milford also received funds towards creating a new sensory garden for special needs children.

Burnham’s Rotary Young Chef competition finalist, Poppy McKay, was also recognised for her success during the evening after reaching the national final and winning the ‘dish of the day’ award, as we reported here. Poppy received a special award to recognise her achievement presented by Rotary District Governor Ric Canham.

Eleanor Partington, the winner of the local Rotary Young Photographer competition, also received a book and a glass award, presented by Dan Milford.

“A great evening was had to recognise some wonderful community groups and individuals with entertainment provided by the King Alfred Concert Band,” said Burnham Rotary Club President David Stickles.

He also mentioned during the evening that funds have also been raised during the past year for Ukraine support, plus further funding to help local Ukraine families, plus Freewheelers blood bikes, the Turkey earthquake appeal and Riverbed House.