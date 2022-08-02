A beauty salon in Burnham-On-Sea has expanded into a larger premises in the town centre.

KD Beauty, Nails and Aesthetics has recently moved into a new, larger premises in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

Owner Karla Walker says she is delighted to have unveiled the new look.

Karla says: “We originally opened six weeks before Covid which was a really difficult time. I opened with a business partner but after the first lock down I took over alone.”

“I have recently extended the business, going from a two-room Salon to an Aesthetics room, two Beauty rooms, a Holistic room, a Nail station and a Makeup/ Hair extensions area.”

“We have each room designed to have the feel for the treatment the client is having. This was important for us.”

She adds: “We offer aesthetics, including fat dissolving, anti wrinkle Injections, filler, B12 Injections and much more.

A wide range of Beauty treatments including Lash extensions, Lash lifts, Tanning and Nail extensions plus Holistic treatments such as Reflexology and Deep Tissue massage.”

“We have an incredible and talented team and a peaceful feel to the Salon.”

“It’s amazing that I have been able to extend, I’m so grateful to our loyal clients!”

She added that the salon has availability for a Beautician on a self employed basis.