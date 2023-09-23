The applicant says in its planning application that the extension would improve working conditions for its staff by providing more indoor space, allowing some operations currently carried outside to be undertaken indoors.

Its design and access statement says: “Some operations that are having to be done in the yard will be able to be brought inside offering better working conditions for the employees.”

“The proposal provides a ground floor extension totalling 353 square metres. The access and parking arrangements will not be impacted. The existing pedestrian movements around the building will remain unaffected by the proposal.”

“The current business is the UK’s leading producer and supplier of reusable cups, coffee cups and foodware. The extension will enclose work that is currently done in the yard area.”

Somerset Council is accepting comments on the plans, which have application reference number 11/23/00085, until Wednesday 11th October 2023.