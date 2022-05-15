A growing Highbridge company has expanded with the acquisition of a Spanish firm.

Briarwood Products, based on Highbridge’s Walrow Industrial Estate, has acquired Tubex SA to expand its fibre cement production capacity and create the ‘largest profiled fibre cement fittings producer in the world’.

Briarwood’s acquisition of Tubex follows its 2020 purchase of an Italian supplier, Landini.

Briarwood Products managing director Oliver Janes, pictured top, says: “Acquiring Tubex is another major milestone for Briarwood’s growth, helping us achieve our longer term objective of being the key manufacturer for all fibre cement profiled sheeting products.”

“I am delighted to add Tubex’s premium product portfolio, which I have personally followed for over 20 years, with its well-recognised and trusted fibre cement range to our existing offering, creating the largest profiled fibre cement fittings producer in the world.”

“As my father once told me, Tubex makes the world’s finest fittings, Landini makes the world’s best sheets. Now I am proud that they are both within the Briarwood Group.”

He added: “We aim to have the new product ranges available to customers to purchase during the fourth quarter of 2022.”

The brand remains as Briarwood in the UK and Ireland and will be rebranded Tubex; A Briarwood Company overseas.