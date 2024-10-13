Growing local company set to expand its operations with a move to Weston

A growing local company is set to expand its operations with a move to Weston.

Colour Clad Profiles Ltd, a leading UK manufacturer and stockist of steel roofing sheets, is relocating from Rooksbridge near Burnham to a new, larger 2-acre facility at Moor Park in Weston-Super-Mare.

The firm says the move in January 2025 is part of its “long-term strategy to expand stock holding, increase manufacturing capacity, and support local job creation and training for skilled machine operators.”

In addition to the expanded space, Colour Clad is adding new machinery to significantly enhance production capabilities, allowing the company to further streamline operations and meet growing customer demand.

Since its establishment in 2018, Colour Clad has grown rapidly, experiencing a 40% increase in the current financial year alone.

“This move is a major milestone for Colour Clad,” says Sam Denham, 29-year-old entrepreneur and Managing Director of Colour Clad Profiles Ltd.

“With the arrival of two new machines and our expanded stock holding and manufacturing operations, we are well-positioned to meet rising demand while maintaining the high standards of quality and service our customers expect.”

“We’re also excited to offer new opportunities for local employment and training, particularly for skilled machine operators, which is a crucial part of our growth.”

He adds that the relocation aligns with Colour Clad’s commitment to supporting the local community by creating jobs and offering training programs to develop the next generation of skilled machine operators.