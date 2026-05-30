PHOTOS: Gusty winds challenge crews during Burnham-On-Sea sailing race

Strong onshore winds created challenging conditions for those taking part in Burnham-On-Sea’s latest sailing race on Saturday evening (May 30th).

Just three yachts braved the gusty conditions to take part in the race around Bridgwater Bay, pictured here.

Walrus, Merlin and Cicely Grace took part in the blustery Westman’s Challenge Cup, the seventh race in Burnham Sailing Club’s annual sailing programme.

A Sailing Club spokesperson said: “The wind was very gusty, but despite the conditions the three crews enjoyed the race.”

The next race will be held on June 6th at 10.15am. The main races of the season will be held during Burnham-On-Sea’s 2026 Sailing Regatta which takes place between Saturday July 4th and Sunday July 12th.