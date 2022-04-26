Gymnasts from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are celebrating success this week after competing in the annual South West Prelims gymnastics competition.

Monarchs Gymnastics Club, based in Highbridge, took a large team to participate in the event in Yate at the weekend with huge success.

“The gymnasts who gained first places in each section have automatic entry to the national finals in Stoke on Trent this May and some other gymnasts have received places to compete in Southampton this weekend,” says the club’s Mandy Warburton.

Gold Medal winners were Kian Hawkes and Amara Gamwell; Jack Warburton and Tay Meager; Harriet and Aeesha.

Silver medal winners were Connie Skinner and Isla Gardner; Darcey and Georgia; Ellie, Naomi and Jorgie; Leo and Cai; Eve, Jennifer and Sanae; Katherine, Caitlin and Zoe; Louie & Partner

Bronze medal winners were Mia, Reagan and Isabella; while others who did really well included Amy, Rosie and Juno 4th; Jess, Emily and their partner 4th; Edie and Tilly 4th; Aaliyah and Matilda 5th; Izzy, Erin and Hope 5th; Amelia, Felicity and Eva 5th; Verity and Miaya 6th; Emily, Sophie and Poppy 8th; Maddie and Zoe 10th; Grace, Katie and Lily 10th; Evie and Ava 15th.

“A massive well done to Kian and Amara, Jack and Tay, and Harriet and Aeesha who have now gained a place to represent the south west in Stoke on Trent and to Connie and Isla, Naomi, Ellie and Jorgie, Leo and Cai, Louie and his partner and Amy, Rosie and Juno for representing the south west in Southampton,” adds Mandy.